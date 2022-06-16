Rod Stewart to release video tribute to his dad, hold special concert in his honor

Warner Music

Just in time for Father’s Day, Rod Stewart is paying tribute to his late father, Robert, with a video and a concert.

Rod has dropped two teaser videos for “Touchline” from his most recent album, The Tears of Hercules. The song is about his father and, specifically, about how love and tradition is passed down to generations via sports — in this case soccer or, as they call it in the U.K., football. The full video will debut Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

Rod says in a statement, “If you know anything about me, you know that our dad’s love of football has most definitely left its impact on me and my brothers, and I’m delighted that it’s now such an important part of my children’s lives as well. The song ‘Touchline’ was my tribute to him and I’m so happy and moved that the new video takes that to the ultimate level just in time for Father’s Day.”

Rod will also perform a special show in Edinburgh, Scotland, on November 13 in honor of his dad, who was born in Leith, in northern Edinburgh, and died in 1990 at the age of 85. Details on that will be announced soon.

In addition, Rod has announced that select tickets on his U.K. tour this fall will be donated to National Health Service frontline workers. “It’s terrific that we’ll be able to have both NHS workers and doctors and nurses who have been on the front lines these last couple of years as our guests!” he says.

