Rod Stewart to release digital "Cupid" playlist for Valentine's Day

If you’re looking for the perfect playlist for your socially-distanced Valentine’s Day date, look no further than Sir Rod Stewart.

On February 12, he’s releasing a special digital playlist focusing on his romantic songs, titled Cupid, after the classic Sam Cooke track he covered for his 2001 album, Human. In a statement, he says, “I’ve always been a hopeless romantic, and this list is perfect for that candlelit date night.”

“No need to be a DJ,” he adds. “Just press play and focus on your lover.”

The Cupid playlist includes some of Rod’s biggest hits, like “Tonight’s the Night” and “You’re in My Heart,” as well as some deeper cuts and songs that have never been available digitally before. Among those: “Love in the Right Hands” from 1993, and “One Night,” the B-side of 1991’s “Have I Told You Lately.”

Two of Rod’s hits from movie soundtracks are also included: “Love Touch,” from the 1986 film Legal Eagles, and “Faith of the Heart,” from the 1998 movie Patch Adams.

Also coming with the playlist: A new Valentine’s Day Instagram filter featuring the song “Cupid,” as well as a new lyric video.

Here’s the full Cupid song list:

“Cupid”

“Have I Told You Lately”

“Faith of the Heart” *

“Love Touch”

“Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)”

“Careless with Our Love” *

“For yhe First Time”

“You’re in My Heart (The Final Acclaim)”

“Kiss Her for Me” *

“If Only”

“The First Cut Is the Deepest”

“Love in the Right Hands” *

“This”

“Run Back to Your Arms”

“Superstar”

“One Night” *



* digital debut.

By Andrea Dresdale

