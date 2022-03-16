Rod Stewart to perform at AARP three-day virtual event next week

Mike Marsland/WireImage

At age 77, Rod Stewart‘s long past the age when most people retire, but he just keeps on going. Still, that’s not stopping him from performing at a three-day virtual event being staged by AARP.

The event, called AARP Celebrates You, runs from March 24 to March 26. It’ll feature musical performances, celebrity chats, a movie screening and informational discussions, and it’s free. So if you couldn’t get tickets to Rod’s upcoming North American tour, now’s your chance to see him in action.

Rod will be performing March 25 from 8 to 9 p.m. ET, and the organizers promise he’ll be singing hits like “Maggie May,” “You’re in My Heart,” and “Have I Told You Lately.”

And if a free performance from Rod’s not enough to make you want to sign up, the event also features a moderated discussion with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Dolly Parton and James Patterson discussing their new co-authored book Run Rose Run and a Motown Dance Party with The Commodores, Gloria Gaynor and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

You can register, and find out more about all the stars who’ll be there and the sessions being offered, at aarp.org/celebrates.

