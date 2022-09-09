Rod Stewart, Stevie Nicks mourn Queen Elizabeth II: “A shining star that will never fade”

Jeff Spicer – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Rod Stewart, who received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 2016, is not only mourning the loss of the monarch but also of a close family member.

On Instagram, Sir Rod wrote, “It has been a devastating 48 hours. We lost my brother Don on Tuesday at 94 and today we have all lost Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96.”

He added, “The Queen has been an unwavering presence throughout my life and a great unifier. A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls. What a privilege it was to perform for her. My deepest sympathies to the Royal Family. God save the King.”

Rod met and performed for the queen multiple times: his most recent performance was at her Platinum Jubilee this past summer. Ahead of that concert, he told the BBC, “She’s been so much part of my life, almost like a sister, you know?”

At the time he also said he “loves” the newly minted monarch, Charles, and joked that his wife and the then-prince had “a thing going on.”

Meanwhile, Rod Stewart’s former tourmate, Stevie Nicks, wrote of the queen’s passing, “Elizabeth became Queen on February 6, 1952. Can you imagine having a job for that long?”

She added, “She was very smart — and very beautiful — and she made it very clear to all the brilliant men that surrounded her — that she was the Queen — and they were not. She showed all women how strong they could be — for 70 years she did this. She inspired me…the world is an empty place without her.”

Rod and Stevie toured together in 2011.

