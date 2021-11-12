Rod Stewart says he’s O.K. with Adele out-selling him: “I’ve had my fair share”

Penny Lancaster Stewart

Rod Stewart‘s new album The Tears of Hercules arrives today, but no matter how well it does, he knows Adele‘s new album 30 will arrive next week and steal, not just his thunder, but everyone else’s. However, Rod’s O.K. with that — after all, he says, he’s done pretty well over the last 50 or so years.

Speaking to People, Rod, 76, calls The Tears of Hercules “the best album I’ve made in a long time,” but notes, “Adele’s got an album coming out a week later, so now I’m scr***d. But I’ll let Adele have it this time. I’ve had my fair share.” Indeed, he has, to the tune of some 250 million albums sold worldwide.

“In the ’60s, all I wanted to do was save up and buy a little cheap sports car,” he says. “Now here I am with many sports cars.” But according to Rod, the material things are nothing compared to his children: He’s got eight of them, ranging in age from 58 to 10.

“I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids,” he tells People. “For instance, my 15-year-old is dating girls, so I had to give him a sex lesson…but he was like, ‘Dad, I’ve got the internet. I know everything.'”

While The Tears of Hercules does include several songs about sex, Rod tells People it’s “intimacy” that’s kept his marriage to Penny Lancaster, 50, going for 14 years.

“I’m not talking about sex, but a kiss and a cuddle and a hold,” he says. “Penny and I do that every morning. We hug each other — sometimes in bed, sometimes out of bed, all throughout the day. It’s a wonderful relationship. Lucky geezer, aren’t I?”

