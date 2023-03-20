Rod Stewart says he is “doing everything I can” to beat viral infection

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Birley Club

Sir Rod Stewart was forced to press pause on the Australian leg of his tour due to an unexpected illness.

He took to Instagram Saturday to share a statement that his scheduled performance at Mt Duneed Estate in Geelong would not proceed as planned. The show was part of the venue’s A Day on the Green festival, where the singer was set to perform alongside Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens.

They, along with Stewart, shared the joint announcement from Live Nation, saying the show “will not go ahead, due to illness.”

The announcement, which was captioned with a broken heart emoji, also promised that fans would hear “a further announcement regarding the concert arrangements … early next week.”

Stewart explained why he had to pull out of the festival in a follow-up post. “I am absolutely downhearted that I’m disappointing my fans,” the statement began. It continued, “Late this morning I was advised that I have a viral infection and my throat is too irritated to sing.”

“I’m only human and sometimes get sick just like you do. My greatest joy is performing for you, so I’m doing everything I can to get on the mend and back on stage,” the statement closed.

So far no announcement has been made regarding his scheduled Tuesday show at AEC Arena in Adelaide.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.