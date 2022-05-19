Rod Stewart postpones 12 North American concerts with Cheap Trick to August 2023

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Rod Stewart has announced that six of his upcoming North American concerts with Cheap Trick that were scheduled for June have been postponed until August 2023 because of “production delays,” while six more shows scheduled for September have also been pushed back to next year.

The affected June concerts, which were to have been part of the beginning of Stewart’s summer 2022 trek with Cheap Trick, were scheduled for June 10 in Vancouver, Canada; June 11 in Seattle; June 17 in Mountain View, California; June 18 in Santa Barbara, California; June 24 in Phoenix; and June 26 in Denver.

Two June 2022 dates are not being postponed — a June 14 concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and a June 21 performance in Chula Vista, California. Also, all of Stewart’s shows with Cheap Trick plotted out from July 1 through September 3 will go on as planned.

The affected September 2022 gigs include a September 7 concert in Pittsburgh, as well as five concerts in Canada — September 9 in Montreal, September 10 in Ottawa, September 14 in Saskatoon, September 16 in Calgary and September 17 in Edmonton.

Rod’s tour with Cheap Trick initially was scheduled to take place in 2020, but it’s been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stewart currently is winding down his latest Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with performances this Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21. Rod will also play a five-show engagement at The Colosseum in late September and early October, and will finish off his 2022 schedule with a U.K. tour mapped out from November 16 to December 20.

Check out Stewart’s full concert schedule at RodStewart.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.