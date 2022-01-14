Rod Stewart is “most honored” that his 1983 hit is being used in a new single by Snoop Dogg and…Heidi Klum?

Max Montgomery

Evidently, Rod Stewart, Snoop Dogg and Heidi Klum is the musical trio we didn’t know we needed.

Heidi, who’s not known as a singer, has teamed up with rap icon Snoop Dogg for a dance track called “Chai Tea with Heidi,” produced by L.A.-based producer duo WeddingCake. In the track, Snoop raps, while Heidi sings the hook — which is lifted from Rod’s 1983 hit “Baby Jane.”

Specifically, Heidi sings the song’s chorus: “When I give my heart again I know/ It’s gonna last forever/ No one tell me where or when I know/ It’s gonna last forever.”

“I’m most honored that these Super Stars have included ‘Baby Jane’ in this memorable song,” says Rod in a statement.

Heidi adds, “I am still pinching myself to make sure this really happened. It was truly an honor to work with Snoop Dogg and WeddingCake to create this fun and upbeat song that will hopefully make you want to get up and dance. This would not have been possible if [the] iconic Sir Rod Stewart didn’t give us approval to use melody and lyrics to his ‘Baby Jane.'”

As for Snoop, he notes, “I know that all of Europe will be hearin this in tha clubs til 6 in tha mornin. Lookn forward to getting back overseas n performing it live ya dig?!?!”

As for why the song is called “Chai Tea with Heidi,” at one point, Snoop raps, “Girl, you’re hot and you’re sweet like chai tea/ After the show we can kick it like tai chi/ Me and you in the mood, that’s likely/ Get your dance on, baby, entice me.”

Wonder what Heidi’s ex-husband — Grammy-winning singer Seal — thinks of his former wife’s foray into music?

