Rod Stewart insists he’s not abandoning rock ‘n’ roll

Rod Stewart is shooting down reports of his retirement. In recent interviews, Rod suggested that his upcoming concerts in Edinburgh, Scotland, on July 6 and 7 would be “the last” of the rock ‘n’ roll shows, but in a letter posted to Instagram, Stewart insists that’s not the case.

“I’d like to clear up any confusion that I may have caused my dear fans and the media,” he writes. “I shall never retire. I was put on this earth to be a singer and will keep doing so for as long as the good Lord lets me.” He also assures fans he will be playing the hits at his upcoming U.K., U.S., South America and Vegas shows, which are set to run into 2024.

Stewart notes that he has said in interviews that his “newest passion is big bang/swing music,” and once he’s done touring the hits, he’s “eager to share” that with fans. But he’s not about to abandon his classics.

“I could never turn my back on the songs that I’ve written and sung over the last six decades,” he says. “They are like my children. I created them and I love them. I’ll always come back to them.” Finally he adds, “I look forward to seeing you on the road with all the hits and I can’t wait to introduce you to my new swing album next year.”

Rod is currently on a tour of the U.K. with Culture Club. His North American tour is set to kick off July 29 in Sparks, Nevada. A complete list of dates can be found at rodstewart.com.

