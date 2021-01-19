Rod Stewart confirms that he and Elton John are "mates" again

Appearing on a podcast hosted by Harry Redknapp, an English former soccer manager and player, Rod said, “We just made up. We’re friends again now. We had the worst row, like a married couple — it went on forever…but we’re mates again now and I do love him.”

When Redknapp asked why Rod and Elton were feuding, Rod admitted, “I was a bit spiteful when he announced his [farewell] tour…and I said, ‘I just see it as money-grabbing.’ Y’know, he’s retired a coupla times before.”

Rod — who made those comments in 2018 on Watch What Happens Live — said of his comments, “I regret it. I really do,” and added, “Anyway, we’re all good mates now.”

When Redknapp noted that it “takes a big man to say that,” Rod replied, “That’s exactly what I say to my kids, Harry: I say ‘A man apologizes. Go apologize to your mother.'”

“‘F*** off,’ they say!” Rod laughed.

By Andrea Dresdale

