Rod Stewart announces 10th anniversary series of concerts in Las Vegas

Rod Stewart first launched his Las Vegas residency show, Rod Stewart: The Hits, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace 10 years ago. He’ll mark that anniversary with another set of dates this fall.

Rod and his show will return to Sin City from October 6 through the 23. There are a variety of presales for fan club members, Citi cardmembers, Caesars Entertainment Rewards members and Live Nation customers starting Wednesday and running through Friday. The general on-sale date is this Saturday at 10 a.m. PT.

Rod Stewart: The Hits features Rod running through his vast catalog of hits, including “Tonight’s the Night,” “Maggie May,” “You Wear It Well,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy,” “Forever Young” and more.

The specific dates that are going on sale are October 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22 and 23.

A five-LP boxed set of Rod’s first four albums for Warner Records is available now. It includes Atlantic Crossing, A Night on the Town, Footloose & Fancy Free and Blondes Have More Fun, plus an album of rare outtakes.

