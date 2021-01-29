Rod Stewart and son will avoid trial in Florida battery case

Rod Stewart and his son have reached a deal in connection with an incident that took place in Palm Beach, Florida on December 31, 2019.

The Sun-Sentinel reports that Rod and his 40-year-old son Sean will avoid a trial over an altercation in which Rod was accused of punching a security guard in the chest at the historic Palm Beach hotel The Breakers. The terms of the deal with prosecutors were not disclosed.

The incident occurred when some kids in Rod’s entourage were reportedly refused access to a private kids’ party area at the hotel at 11 p.m. on that New Year’s Eve. When Rod and his group were told they were “unauthorized,” they refused to leave, and Rod and Sean “got loud and caused a scene,” according to the police report.

Next, the Sun-Sentinel reports, Sean stepped up to a security guard, who put his hand on Sean’s chest and told him to back up. Sean then allegedly shoved the security guard backward, and Rod allegedly punched the guard in his “ribcage area.” Rod subsequently apologized and said that he and Sean got “agitated” because the guard was “argumentative.”

Since then, Rod’s lawyer has been trying to work out a plea deal. A judge has now scheduled a hearing for March 26 to declare the matter officially closed, warning, “The case has to resolve or it will end up on the trial list if it does not.”

By Andrea Dresdale

