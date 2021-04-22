Rocket Mint: Elton John auctioning off unique silver medallion for charity

Courtesy The Royal Mint

Elton John has teamed with the U.K.’s Royal Mint to create a one-of-a-kind collectible for charity, and you can bid on it now.

The Mint has created a hand-engraved, gold-plated silver medallion featuring the titles of Elton’s biggest hits and his signature on one side, and a replica of his 2020 collectible U.K. coin on the other. The silver medallion features 11 pounds of fine silver and measures just over seven inches in diameter.

“It’s beautiful and really impressive and also humbling to see so many of my songs depicted in this way,” says Elton in a statement. “Seeing my autograph engraved so precisely on the coin just goes to show the detail that’s gone into this piece – it really is a thing of beauty and I’m proud to put my name to it.”

The medallion is now up for bid through May 6; you can register on the Royal Mint’s website to place yours now. But be warned: Bidding started at just under $17,000.

The money raised from the auction will go to Elton John’s U.K. Charitable Foundation for the benefit of the musicians and crew who are currently affected by troubles facing the live concert industry. Elton has been a vocal advocate of urging the British government to do what it can to find solutions to these issues.

In other Elton news, he and his husband David Furnish have created a hilarious TikTok video promoting their annual Oscar Viewing Party, which will take place virtually this year. If you’ve ever wanted to see Elton in a

” rel=”noopener noreferrer” target=”_blank”>bathrobe and curlers, now’s your chance. Fans can attend the virtual pre-show, which will feature performances by Elton and Dua Lipa, for just $20.

