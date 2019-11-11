Rockefeller Christmas Trees Arrive In NYC.

Not only did we launch Christmas today, the giant, world famous tree has arrived!

New York’s most famous holiday decoration has arrived at Rockefeller Center!



Hundreds cheered and snapped photos as the tree hung suspended in mid-air for a few moments, its massive branches spreading open before it was positioned in its spot above the skating rink.

Once it’s secured, it will be surrounded by scaffolding for decorating with more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and a Swarovski star.

The tree will be lit during the “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” live broadcast on Dec. 4

