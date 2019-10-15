Credit: fiskness | BigStockPhoto.com

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominations Announced Today!

October 15, 2019

16 finalists all vying to receive one of music’s top honors.  Who will make it in this year?

I’m pulling BIG time for Whitney… our Northwest neighbor: Dave Matthews and Pat Benatar.

Did you know Pat Benatar was a bank teller at the time who got “discovered” at amateur night in a bar?

Whitney Houston, the woman who could afford caviar and escargot, her favorite food… not just for breakfast… but favorite food, period, was Fruity Pebbles.

After being born in South Africa, Dave Matthews moved to New York City in 1985 and moved around to several US cities since.  He now lives here in the Great Northwest with his wife and family.  He even had a chance to raise the 12th Man Flag at Century Link Field!

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.