Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominations Announced Today!

16 finalists all vying to receive one of music’s top honors. Who will make it in this year?

Whitney Houston, Dave Matthews Band and the Notorious B.I.G. are among the nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next year. They’re among the 16 finalists. Others include Pat Benatar, Judas Priest, Depeche Mode, and Soundgarden.https://t.co/cdKoMUnkhv — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 15, 2019

I’m pulling BIG time for Whitney… our Northwest neighbor: Dave Matthews and Pat Benatar.

Did you know Pat Benatar was a bank teller at the time who got “discovered” at amateur night in a bar?

Whitney Houston, the woman who could afford caviar and escargot, her favorite food… not just for breakfast… but favorite food, period, was Fruity Pebbles.

After being born in South Africa, Dave Matthews moved to New York City in 1985 and moved around to several US cities since. He now lives here in the Great Northwest with his wife and family. He even had a chance to raise the 12th Man Flag at Century Link Field!