Robyn Whitmore brings the human face to the “working Homeless”

February 23, 2020

Robyn Whitmore is a filmmaker and author who is currently a member of the “working Homeless”. As odd as this sounds, it is a growing population. Robyn lives in Atlanta, but we can see the same situation all around us in the Puget Sound area, and across the country. In her book “Your Battle Scars Are Beautiful” Robyn showcases the stories of numerous women who have found themselves homeless. Her new film “Fighting for Normal” turns the camera to those who find themselves homeless. Having been there herself Robyn has the platform from which to honestly address this tragic situation–housing costs without wages keeping pace being a major contributing factor.

IG/FB: @RobynWhitmoreStudios

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only