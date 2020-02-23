Robyn Whitmore brings the human face to the “working Homeless”

Robyn Whitmore is a filmmaker and author who is currently a member of the “working Homeless”. As odd as this sounds, it is a growing population. Robyn lives in Atlanta, but we can see the same situation all around us in the Puget Sound area, and across the country. In her book “Your Battle Scars Are Beautiful” Robyn showcases the stories of numerous women who have found themselves homeless. Her new film “Fighting for Normal” turns the camera to those who find themselves homeless. Having been there herself Robyn has the platform from which to honestly address this tragic situation–housing costs without wages keeping pace being a major contributing factor.

