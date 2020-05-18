Robbers get creative and don watermelon face masks

May 18, 2020

mediaphotos/iStock(LOUISA, Va.) — Face masks are pretty much the norm these days, as many try to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Maybe that’s what inspired two men to use hollowed-out watermelons as the perfect way to remain unidentified while committing a crime.

The two individuals from Louisa, Virginia, near Washington, D.C., donned the hollowed-out melons with holes cut out for the eyes as they entered local gas station and convenience store Sheetz and made off with some goodies on May 6. 

Following the theft, the Louisa Police Department asked the public for help in identifying the suspects in a Facebook post which told people to reference the case “MELON-HEADS” when contacting authorities. On May 16, they updated the post with news that an arrest had been made. 

TMZ confirmed with Police Chief Tom Leary that 20-year-old Justin Rogers was arrested as one of the individuals involved in the heist. He faces charges of misdemeanor larceny of alcohol, misdemeanor possession of alcohol by an underage person, and felony prohibition of wearing a mask/face-covering in public. 

At the moment there’s no word on if the other man has been arrested.

