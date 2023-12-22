Rob Thomas to stream annual charity concert live on Veeps next month

Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images

Each year, Rob Thomas performs a few solo concerts to raise money for his charity, the Sidewalk Angels Foundation. But if you can’t make it to the one he has scheduled for next month, you’ll be able to stream it live at home.

The show will stream live from the Hard Rock Atlantic City on January 13 at 8:30 p.m. EST on the VEEPS platform. VEEPS All Access subscribers can watch it for free, or you can buy tickets for $14.99 at Veeps.com. The show will be available on Veeps for 12 months after the original streaming date, and if you buy a ticket, you can rewatch it for seven days.

The Sidewalk Angels Foundation was founded by Rob and his wife Marisol to help provide no-kill animal shelters and rescues with facilities, medical care and spay and neuter programs. The charity also supports homeless shelters that help displaced people in crisis and their pets, so they don’t have to give them up.

