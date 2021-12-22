Rob Thomas says Matchbox Twenty will be recording new material next year

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Matchbox Twenty rescheduled a planned tour with The Wallflowers, originally set for the summer of 2020, to 2021, and then again to 2022. Now it seems like the band may have new material to perform when the tour finally launches May 17 in Vancouver.

Rob Thomas, who’s currently promoting his album Something About Christmas Time, tells American Songwriter that he and the band are “going to be in the studio working on a few new songs next year.”

“I’m also almost done with a whole new solo record, because before COVID the idea was I was going to be out with Matchbox Twenty with the new music touring…so everything got pushed back,” he explains. “And I’ve got the solo record sitting on ice that I’m really excited about.”

“But first, it’s going to be new Matchbox music,” he confirms. “So at least I’ve got no shortage of creative stuff going on.”

The most recent Matchbox Twenty album was 2012’s North. Before his current Christmas album, Rob released his solo album, Chip Tooth Smile, in 2019.

