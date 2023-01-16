Rob Thomas reunites with Matchbox Twenty at his Sidewalk Angels benefit concert

Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Rob Thomas promised “special guests” for his charity solo concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sunday, and he delivered — by bringing out his band Matchbox Twenty.

After performing a slew of solo hits, including “Her Diamonds,” “Lonely No More,” “This Is How a Heart Breaks” and “Smooth,” Rob brought the band out for a set of some of their biggest songs, including “3 A.M.,” “Bent,” “Unwell,” “Disease” and their traditional set closer, “Bright Lights.” You can see footage on Rob’s Instagram Story.

Rob also brought out another special guest: country star Jimmie Allen, a massive Matchbox Twenty fan, who joined him on the song “If You’re Gone.” It wasn’t the first time they’d performed together. Back in 2019, Jimmie joined Rob onstage in Nashville to sing “Unwell” with him.

Sunday’s show was a benefit for Rob’s Sidewalk Angels charity, which helps fund no-kill animal shelters and rescues nationwide, as well as organizations that help educate the public about the link between violent crimes against animals and violent behavior toward people.

Rob and Matchbox Twenty will kick off their summer tour, their first trek since 2017, on May 16 in Vancouver. They also have a new album coming; Rob said it’s finished, but there’s been no word on when it’ll be released.

