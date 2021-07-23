Rob Thomas posts sweet tribute to wife on 23rd anniversary of their engagement

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Rob Thomas is celebrating his wife Marisol on Instagram today, the 23rd anniversary of the day he proposed to her.

“23 years ago today, in 1998, in a rented SUV in the rain I asked her to marry me,” Rob wrote alongside a series of photos of himself and Mari through the years. “I’d carried the ring around with me for a week or so waiting for the right time.”

“Everyone thought we were nuts and rightfully so, considering we had only been dating 2 months,” he continues. “She said yes and we started the year and a half of wedding plans. But I would have married her in that car that night.”

“A lot of years have passed now,” writes Rob. “Good times and heartache. But she is my partner in crime. She’s my other. Thanks, Mari, for saying yes.”

The Matchbox Twenty frontman and Marisol, a former model who’s inspired many of his songs, including “Smooth,” tied the knot October 2, 1999. The couple, who are passionate about animal rescue and advocacy, have stuck together, even as Marisol has battled a number of debilitating tick-borne diseases, including Lyme disease.

Rob and Matchbox Twenty’s planned 2021 tour was rescheduled for 2022; it’ll now begin May 17 in Vancouver, B.C.

