Roads Closed and Bus Routes Changed for Presidential Visit

WAMorgan|Bigstock

The Washington Department of Transportation advised drivers to expect intermittent heavy congestions in the Seattle area Thursday evening and Friday due to temporary closures of the freeway system due to his visit.

Ahead of his arrival, Seattle police and King County Metro blocked off partial access to downtown, with cruisers and buses spanning roadways to prevent motorists from driving on streets near the Westin hotel.

From Thursday to Friday at 4 p.m., bus stops between Jackson and Blanchard streets and Third and Ninth avenues could see temporary closures or relocations. Both Sound Transit and King County Metro announced changes to several routes Thursday.

Closures on parts of Westlake Avenue North, Denny Way, Fourth Avenue, and Lenora, Virginia and Pine streets will affect 12 Metro bus routes: 7, 40, 62, 64, 70, 216, 218, 257, 268, 311, 320 and the RapidRide C Line.

Riders can see how their route is affected by visiting Metro’s service advisories page.