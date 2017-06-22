Road Trip! The ULTIMATE WA-STATE GUIDE

So let’s pack up the kids, friends maybe even an all-girl trip to wine country! I’ve gathered the ultimate list, your planning starts below:
About Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Related Articles
It’s OCTOBER! Here’s a Complete List of Halloween Fun for Little Kids (and scary ones for big kids too!) [lists]
October 1, 2018
Where & How to Report A Sexual Assault in Seattle [links & resources]
September 28, 2018
Best Places To See FALL COLORS in the Northwest [list & crafts]
September 25, 2018