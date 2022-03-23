Road trip! In new Disney+ doc, Olivia Rodrigo reflects on her growth and the “surreal” parts of fame

Courtesy Disney+/Disney Branded Television,

Olivia Rodrigo‘s documentary driving home 2 u: (A SOUR film), which debuts on Disney+ this week, shows the Grammy nominee taking a road trip from Salt Lake City, where she started writing her album SOUR, to L.A. Olivia says that road trip was a “nice parallel” with the “actual journey” she took from relative unknown to global superstar in single year.

“It was just a lot of fun to go back to Salt Lake City, which is a place that I had written so many songs,” she tells ABC News. “Being in that place made me very nostalgic and remember some things about the album making process that I probably wouldn’t have otherwise,” she adds.

One special memory is one of the first things we see in the film: footage of Olivia freaking out as she hears “drivers license” on the radio for the first time.

“There have been a few definite ‘pinch-me’ moments throughout this whole crazy run, but that was probably one of the most surreal,” Olivia tells ABC News, noting she listened to the radio constantly as a child. She notes, “Hearing a song that you wrote on this radio that you know so many other people are listening to…that’s just, like, particularly surreal.”

In the film, as Olivia reflects on her journey, she says, “I’ve grown, like, five years’ worth in one year.” She tells ABC News that comment was a reaction to the down side of fame.

“It comes with a slew of pressures and challenges,” she explains. “And I think I had to have thick skin throughout a lot of it. But I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I think that I know myself so much more, and I’m better equipped to handle whatever life throws at me.”

