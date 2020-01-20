Credit: BigStockPhoto

Rmote Dream Job

January 20, 2020

There are two open positions for caregivers on a remote Irish island. Duties include running three cottages, that accommodate up to 21 people, and a coffee shop, according to The Guardian.

The posts, which run from April 1 to Oct. 1, include free housing and food, and spectacular views off Ireland’s most westerly point.

“It’s intense and tough but it’s a very unique position,” Alice Hayes, who placed the ad, told RTE on Tuesday.

“It’s back to basics – fires, candles, stoves, wildlife and nature.”

Hayes described the ideal candidates as two friends or a couple who are fit, personable and chatty. “No day is ever the same,” she said.

Kinda sounds like it could turn into a “Hallmark Movie.”

Full Story and Video: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only