Rmote Dream Job

There are two open positions for caregivers on a remote Irish island. Duties include running three cottages, that accommodate up to 21 people, and a coffee shop, according to The Guardian.
The posts, which run from April 1 to Oct. 1, include free housing and food, and spectacular views off Ireland’s most westerly point.
“It’s intense and tough but it’s a very unique position,” Alice Hayes, who placed the ad, told RTE on Tuesday.
“It’s back to basics – fires, candles, stoves, wildlife and nature.”
Hayes described the ideal candidates as two friends or a couple who are fit, personable and chatty. “No day is ever the same,” she said.
Kinda sounds like it could turn into a “Hallmark Movie.”
