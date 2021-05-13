Ritt Momney to headline Lucky Brand’s ‘Less Noise, More Music’ concert to help independent music venues

Courtesy Lucky Brand

Girl, put your records on — and then slip on some Lucky Brand jeans, too.

Ritt Momney will headline Less Noise, More Music, a May 22 virtual concert event sponsored by Lucky Brand. It’ll promote the #SaveOurStages movement, which was started by NIVA — the National Independent Venue Association — to help those clubs and theaters that have been forced to close due to the pandemic.

The event, originating from the historic venue Pappy + Harriet’s in Pioneertown, CA, will premiere on Lucky Brand’s YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as on LiveXLive, on Saturday, May 22, at 7 p.m. ET.

In addition to Ritt Momney’s performance, the stream will also feature Goody Grace and Blue DeTiger. Rachel Faulkner hosts.

From now through May 23, customers can RSVP to the event and be registered to win a Lucky Brand x Fender guitar, an artist-signed concert t-shirt, a $2500 Visa Gift Card and a $500 Lucky Brand Gift Card. You can also enter to win via Lucky’s social channels.

Visit LuckyBrand.com/RSVP to get all the details.

