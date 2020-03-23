Rita Wilson gets ‘Naughty’ while going “Quarantine Stir Crazy”

March 23, 2020

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Actress, singer and producer Rita Wilson, still in quarantine in Australia with husband Tom Hanks following their positive diagnosis for COVID-19, is getting positively naughty. 

Specifically, in an Instagram post she called “Quarantine Stir Crazy,” Wilson’s shown reading the sci-fi book Ender’s Game, and then unexpectedly starts flawlessly rapping along with Naughty By Nature’s 1992 classic, “Hip Hop Hooray.”

Following a deadpan rendition of the song, Wilson returns to reading her book.  At least she hasn’t lost her sense of humor. 

Wilson and Hanks apparently contracted the virus when they were in Australia while he was working on an Elvis Presley biopic that has since been indefinitely postponed. 

Hanks hit social media Sunday as well, though his update was decidedly more sober, tweeting that he and Wilson “feel better” and adding, “this, too, shall pass.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only