RIP, ONJ, WE HONESTLY LOVE YOU

This one hurts deeply. Losing Olivia Newton-John feels like we lost a piece of our childhood. It’s also been a tough loss for the breast cancer community which has had ONJ on their side remaining positive through the years, channeling much of her time and energy to advocacy. This led us to a discussion about genetic cancer testing and what to do with the information you’re given upon getting your results. Also, Laurie officiated her first wedding ceremony, and she nailed it! Next, she’ll perform Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox’s wedding! — or not.

PODCAST: HERE