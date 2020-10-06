RIP Eddie Van Halen

Van Halen was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007,
wolfvanhalenVerified
I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father,
Edward Lodewijk Van Halen,
has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer.
He was the best father I could ever ask for.
Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.
My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.
I love you so much, Pop.
From Ozzy Osbourne
@EddieVanHalen was one of the nicest guys I ever worked with
and we shared so many laughs together.
His influence on music and especially the guitar has been immeasurable.
He was an absolute legend. Eddie, I’ll see you on the other side, my friend.
Love, Ozzy.
RIP Eddie 65, 1955 – 2020