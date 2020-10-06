RIP Eddie Van Halen

Debby Wong|BigStock

The legendary guitarist and co-founder of Van Halen — has died after a long battle with cancer.

Van Halen was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007,

and Eddie is widely considered one of the greatest guitar players of all time.

He is survived by his wife, Janie, and his son.

His son and band member posted this:

wolfvanhalen Verified I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.

From Ozzy Osbourne

@EddieVanHalen was one of the nicest guys I ever worked with and we shared so many laughs together. His influence on music and especially the guitar has been immeasurable. He was an absolute legend. Eddie, I’ll see you on the other side, my friend. Love, Ozzy. RIP Eddie 65, 1955 – 2020

