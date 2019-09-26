Credit: BigStockPhoto

Ring BEAR-er!

September 26, 2019

Nice bear, niiiiiiiiiiiiiice beary, bear.  Check out this extra special, extra hairy,  extra beary, wedding photo bomb!You have NO idea how many friends have asked if I was in Tennessee recently.  Seems they think themselves some kind of funny and that I look like a bear when I haven’t shaved.  The jokes are even more fierce when I’m not wearing a shirt.  For the record I’ve been right here in Washington the whole time.

Now the real question… Is PHOTO BOMB one work or two?

 

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.