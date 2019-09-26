Nice bear, niiiiiiiiiiiiiice beary, bear. Check out this extra special, extra hairy, extra beary, wedding photo bomb!You have NO idea how many friends have asked if I was in Tennessee recently. Seems they think themselves some kind of funny and that I look like a bear when I haven’t shaved. The jokes are even more fierce when I’m not wearing a shirt. For the record I’ve been right here in Washington the whole time.

A SPECIAL RING BEAR-ER: A Gatlinburg wedding had a special, furry guest photobomb the official bridge and groom photos. No word on if he was invited on the honeymoon or not. https://t.co/79bqt3U8DZ — WRCB-TV (@WRCB) September 23, 2019

Now the real question… Is PHOTO BOMB one work or two?