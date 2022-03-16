Rihanna said she’s going to be a “psycho” mom when it comes to protecting her baby

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Rihanna is counting down the days until she welcomes her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and, in a new interview, teased how she plans to approach motherhood.

ELLE asked Rih, “which Real Housewives mom are you most looking towards now that you’re going to be a mom?” Rihanna’s answer: Teresa Giudice.

“She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it,” said Rih. The singer added she will do more than “flip a table” if her child’s privacy is violated. “You talk about my kids, it’s over,” she promised.

Rihanna is heavily guarding information regarding her unborn child and has not publicly revealed the gender, name or exact due date of her little one.

She also shared the best advice she’s received now that she’s inching closer to her rumored spring due date: “Sleep now because I won’t get much later.” She added, “I need to work on that before it’s a thing of the past.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.