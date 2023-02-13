Rihanna reveals second pregnancy during Super Bowl halftime performance

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rihanna‘s halftime performance at the Super Bowl Sunday night was even more exciting than fans imagined — because she took the opportunity to reveal her pregnancy.

During her performance, Rihanna, 34, displayed what appeared to be a baby bump, leaving the zipper of her red jumpsuit down to unveil her belly beneath her red bodysuit. Her rep later confirmed that the singer is indeed expecting her second child.

Rkihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together, a boy, in May of 2022. She later said one reason why she wanted to do the halftime show was because “when you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything.”

She added, “And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for my son to see that.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.