Rihanna launches new “Game Day” collection; halftime show will be “unlike anything you’ve ever seen before”

Rihanna is gearing up for her halftime show at the Super Bowl next month in a major way.

On the fashion side, Vogue reports that her lingerie line Savage X Fenty has just dropped a limited-edition, football-inspired collection called “Game Day.” The 17 styles include jerseys, hoodies, sweatpants, boxers, tube tops and bandanas, with prices ranging from $25 to $90.

One piece is a t-shirt that reads, “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game weird but whatever.” When you lift up the front to pull it over your head, a photo of Rihanna wearing a football helmet is revealed.

According to WWD, Savage X Fenty will host a three-day retail pop-up experience in L.A. from January 27 to January 29, selling the Game Day collection in a football-inspired environment.

As for the halftime show itself, one of the musical directors of the show, Adam Blackstone, tells Rolling Stone, “Rihanna knows that her career has expanded different sonic palettes, from EDM to pop to hardcore hip-hop to ballads…everybody who is a Rihanna fan has their different moments of who Rihanna is to them, and what each song means to them as well. We want to try to give a little bit to everybody.”

He also promises the show will “be unlike anything you’ve ever seen before,” adding, “We always try to push the envelope with her.”

But ultimately, he notes that Rihanna “can do no wrong with the set list because she has massive, massive, massive hits…it’s just going to be [about] how we execute them.”

