ABC

Rihanna leads, and everyone else just follows — literally.

According to SocialBlade, Rihanna is now the most-followed woman on Twitter, with Katy Perry just about 20,000 followers behind. At press time, Rihanna had 108,278,326 followers, while Katy has 108,258,344.

As far as the most-followed musician on Twitter, that’s Justin Bieber: With 113,153,027 followers at press time, he’s also the third most-followed man on Twitter. The only two people who have more followers are Barack Obama and — no surprise — Twitter boss Elon Musk.

Over on Instagram, the most-followed woman is also the most-followed musician: Selena Gomez, who has 410 million followers.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.