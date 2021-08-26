Rihanna announces Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, streaming September 24

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

While the Rihanna Navy anxiously waits for her first new solo music in five years, Bad Gal RiRi on Thursday announced her annual Savage X Fenty fashion show.

In a brief video clip on Instagram, Rihanna seductively gyrates her bare booty, alone, with the caption, “Rihanna Presents Amazon Original Savage X Fenty Vol. 3, 9/24/21.” She adds the comment, “Oh you think you ready?”

The show, streaming September 24 in over 240 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video, will “combine fashion, dance, music, and iconic architecture.” Last year’s presentation at the Los Angeles Convention Center featured appearances by Normani, Roddy Ricch, Miguel, Ella Mai and Mustard.

Earlier this month, Forbes declared Rihanna’s fashion/music empire is now worth $1.7 billion, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world, and second to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.