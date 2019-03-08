Right Now is the Perfect Time to Find the Perfect Christmas Brownie!

It seems like it’s still winter everywhere in the US, with cold temperatures and falling snow flying in the face of this year’s Groundhog Day predictions. With that in mind, is there a better way to warm up your house (and make it smell amazing!) then to try out a few new brownie recipes?

Christmas cookies get all of the buzz come Christmas time, so a nice thick, gooey brownie will really stand out as neighbor gifts or at your yearly cookie exchange. And there are at least two advantage to testing out a few new recipes now:

Your brownies will be unbelievable with some extra baking and decorating practice. You don’t have to share! 🙂

So first things first, you are going to want to nail your decorating. Boring squares are out, and triangles are in for Christmas! Turning your brownies into Christmas trees might seem a little passé, but putting a bit of extra time into choosing your decorations can take a brownie from eh to oooh! Reindeer and snowmen make a up a very solid choice here as well.

Or maybe do something a little bit different and mix up your brownies and gingerbread cookies and literally squish them together into one!

Now that you’ve figured out how to decorate your brownies, how about adding a bit of unique flavor?

Peppermint is always an great option (and be honest, it might be March but you probably still have some candy canes hanging around, right?)

Or if you want to try something different, how about some Nutella or Salted Caramel filled brownies?

Whether or not you make one of the brownies above or find your own favorite, always remember that the most important part of making brownies is EATING brownies! So make a couple of batches, cut a few edge pieces (for testing purposes of course), make yourself a mug of hot chocolate and put on your favorite Christmas movie to really get in the mood while you decide which one you like the best!