Ricky Martin shares new details about divorce from husband Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin is giving new details about his split with his husband of six years, Jwan Yosef.

In an interview with Telemundo Puerto Rico released on Thursday, August 3, Martin said that the couple’s separation process began before the pandemic.

“Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children together that we will raise together,” Martin said. “This didn’t just happen. We’ve been planning this situation for a while now – pre-pandemic.”

He went on to describe what it was like when the public eventually found out about their separation.

“We had already been through a solid process of grief. We knew this had to happen for our own good. And for the well-being of our children,” Martin said. “We’re better than ever and we’re single.”

Martin and Yosef married in 2017. The couple share two children: son Renn and daughter Lucia. Martin is also a father to twin sons Matteo and Valentino. The pair announced they were divorcing in a joint statement in July.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children,” the statement read.

