Ricky Martin confirms he's thinking about having more children

Ricky Martin may be the father of four, but the “Livin La Vida Loca” singer is thinking of adding a few more to the family.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Martin hinted that more babies could be on the way for him and husband Jwan Yosef.

“Some people think I’m crazy but I love a big family and I have a couple of embryos waiting for me,” the Grammy Award winner dished, but refused to elaborate further.

“I don’t know. That’s all I got to say,” he coyly teased. “Jwan is going crazy at the moment, but it’s OK don’t tell him.”

Martin and Yosef share 12-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino, along with Lucia, who is two, and one-year-old Renn.

With his eldest sons about to become teenagers, Martin admits that things at his house are “getting funky” now that “pre-adolescence is here.”

On top of that, the family of six have been in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which he says has been testing his eldest two’s nerves.

“It’s, ‘Grrr…get out of the way! This is my room, not yours, blah blah.’ You know, it’s all part of it,” Martin smiled, but assured that he wouldn’t trade Matteo and Valentino for the world.

“These two are really cool kids,” the singer praised. “They’re doing really good in school considering what we’re dealing with and they have a beautiful little sister and a little brother and they own that role of the protective older brothers.”

“I’m very lucky to have the family that I have,” Martin gushed, adding that, just because the house is dominated by men doesn’t mean they rule the household.

“It’s Lucia’s house,” he clarified. “She doesn’t snap fingers yet but in the eyes you can tell she’s like ‘No.'”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.