Ricky Gervais says, “You won’t hear me complain” about quarantine, unlike some celebrities

April 23, 2020

ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — Ricky Gervais, the guy famous for hosting the Golden Globes and flaming celebrities’ self-importance at the event, isn’t digging quarantined stars right about now. 

He tells The New York Times, “[E]very day, I see some millionaire celebrity going, ‘I’m sad that I’m not on telly tonight.’ Or, ‘I had a swim in the pool that made me feel a little bit better.'”

According to the paper, “At this point, he mocks Gal Gadot’s Instagram video of herself singing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ in self-isolation with a few of her celebrity friends — including Jamie Dornan, Natalie Portman and Kristen Wiig — that some critics called tone-deaf.”

“Imagine there’s no heaven,” atheist Gervais reportedly sings sarcastically. 

So how is the Emmy winning Office creator holding up in the age of COVID-19? “Apart from the gigs that were postponed, my life hasn’t changed much,” he says.

“I didn’t go out a lot, and there’s always enough booze in the house for a nuclear winter. You won’t hear me complain.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only