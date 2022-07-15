Richard Marx’s new album ‘Songwriter’ will span multiple genres

Nick Spanos/Shelter Records

Over the years, Richard Marx has written songs that have become hits on the pop, rock, R&B and country charts. That’s why his new album is an attempt to show off the full range of his songwriting talent.

Called Songwriter, the album, due out September 30, features a slew of songs that Richard either wrote or co-wrote, divided by genre: pop, rock, country and ballads. He wrote many of them with his famous friends and collaborators, including Burt Bacharach, Chris Daughtry, Lifehouse‘s Jason Wade, Matt Scannell of Vertical Horizon and Mr. Mister‘s Richard Page.

“I’ve had such an amazing opportunity in my songwriting career to write all kinds of songs with, and for, all kinds of artists,” says Richard. “It finally occurred to me that there was no reason not to record an album of my own that touches on multiple genres I love.”

Richard also kept the album all in the family: A handful of the songs were co-written with his sons Lucas Marx and Jesse Marx. The first single, “Same Heartbreak, Different Day,” is a co-write with Lucas.

Richard has four U.S. concerts later this month — three in California and one in Nevada — before he heads to Europe, but he’ll return to the U.S. for another round of dates starting October 20 in St. Charles, IL. Visit richardmarx.com/tour/ for the full list of dates.

Here’s the track listing for Songwriter:

POP

“Same Heartbreak Different Day” (Richard Marx/Lucas Marx, Michael Jade)

“Believe In Me” (Richard Marx/Lucas Marx)

“Anything” (Richard Marx/Bruce Weigner)

“Moscow Calling” (Richard Marx)

“Only A Memory” (Richard Marx/Adam Messinger)

ROCK

“Shame On You” (Richard Marx/Jesse Marx)

“Just Go” (Richard Marx)

“My Love, My Enemy” (Richard Marx/Matt Scannell)

“One More Yesterday” (Richard Marx/Chris Daughtry/Jason Wade)

“We Are Not Alone” (Richard Marx/Jesse Marx)

COUNTRY

“Everything I’ve Got” (Richard Marx)

“One Day Longer” (Richard Marx/Keith Urban)

“Breaking My Heart” (Richard Marx/Darius Rucker/David Hodges)

“Misery Loves Company” (Richard Marx/Lucas Marx/Bruce Weigner)

“We Had It All” (Richard Marx/Randy Hauser/Brice Long)

BALLADS

“Always” (Richard Marx/Burt Bacharach)

“Still In My Heart” (Richard Marx/Richard Page)

“As If We’ll Never Love Again” (Richard Marx/Gary Burr)

“Never After” (Richard Marx/Topher Brown)

“Maybe” (Richard Marx)

