Richard Marx goes metal on new version of “Right Here Waiting”

Richard Marx has collaborated with a lot of people in his long career — writing, producing and recording with everyone from ‘N SYNC and Josh Groban, to Barbra Streisand, Luther Vandross and Lionel Richie. But his latest collaboration is his most unexpected yet.

Richard has teamed up with Matt Heafy, the frontman of the metal band Trivium, for a head-banging version of his 1989 number-one hit, “Right Here Waiting.” It features Richard singing over Heafy’s thundering background track and growling backup vocals. They sound as though they’re performing two different songs, basically.

“The crazy talented @matthewkheafy of Trivium came up with an amazing metal version of my song,” Richard tweeted. “We did vocals together and it’s out today! Check it out!!”

You can download the Heafy x Marx version of “Right Here Waiting” now via digital outlets. Richard’s memoir, Stories to Tell, which details his collaborations with all those other artists and more, is out July 6.

