Richard Marx announces livestream concert, special two-disc edition of ‘Stories to Tell’

As he gears up for the release of his memoir Stories to Tell this summer, Richard Marx has some other treats for fans up his sleeve.

Richard and his band will be performing a full livestream concert, dubbed Limitless Hits Live, on Friday, May 7 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The show will feature Richard performing all of his greatest hits, as well as songs from his 2020 album, Limitless.

You can buy tickets via Stream.RichardMarx.com, or order live on Pay Per View through your cable or satellite provider. The stream will be available on demand all Mother’s Day weekend.

In addition to the livestream, Richard also plans to release a special two-disc version of his 2010 album, Stories to Tell. The album will feature new music and reworkings of his previous hits, as well as songs he wrote for other artists, including Josh Groban’s “To Where You Are” and Lifehouse’s “Had Enough.”

Stories to Tell: Greatest Hits and More will be out this summer. Richard’s memoir, Stories to Tell, comes out July 6.

