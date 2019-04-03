Credit: Tifonimages | BigStockPhoto.com

“Revive I-5” Is Back

The approach of warmer spring weather means more lane closures on Interstate 5 in  Seattle. Crews are getting ready for the next season of the continuing “Revive I-5” saga.

Beginning Friday, workers will launch the next phase of restoration work, which will cause lane closures on about four miles of southbound I-5

between Spring Street in downtown Seattle and South Lucile Street near Boeing Field.

The work will mostly be completed during the late night and early morning hours, say officials with the state Department of Transportation. Motorists

who use I-5 during those periods should use alternate routes or expect additional delays.

More info: HERE

