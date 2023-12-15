REVIEW – “Wonka”: Chalamet Anchors Prequel of Pure Imagination

It has been one of the most anticipated, if not questionable films of 2023. A film whose very presence on the calendar was nothing short of polarizing since it was first announced. And whose name recognition only cements its margin of error. Succeed, and everyone’s careers elevate three steps higher. Fail, and the IP is robbed of its luster. Roald Dahl’s works couldn’t always be graded on a curve, at least on the written page. Big screen adaptations sprouting once or twice per decade have often leaned into exceptional territory (Matilda), with a recent turkey here and there for balance’s sake (The BFG, The Witches). But regarding the crown jewel of his bibliography, there’s no disputing how Wonka would be too big to fail. The character’s now on his third spin with audiences, taking the prequel route for this musical fantasy. One humbly dancing in the shadows of those giants and smaller orange anti-heroes before them but forging their own sweet line in a cobblestone road, leaving with mostly bountiful riches.

This version of Willy (Timothée Chalamet) is all origins, how he built his craft and marketing strategies as a chocolatier using fantastical means of creation. To start his fortune, he arrives in a nondescript town, busking his wares in front of the direct competition, a trio of confection magnates known as the “Chocolate Cartel” – Fickelgruber (Mathew Baynton), Prodnose (Matt Lucas), and the kingpin Slugworth (Paterson Joseph). Of course, they all want Willy promptly eliminated, mob-style, and will even involve the suasible Chief of Police (Keegan-Michael Key) to do it.

Despite this intimidation, and an inflexible, profit-hungry living arrangement anchored by the morose Mrs. Scrubit (Olivia Colman), he’s quick to build his wits, his reflexes, and make quick friendships with the right people and scheme around an errant, cartoonish threat. With optimistic orphan Noodle (Calah Lane), bookkeeper Abacus (Jim Carter), engineering savvy Piper (Natasha Rothwell), and comms specialist Lottie (Rakhee Thakrar) all by his side, surely, he’s unstoppable in spreading the word about helium-infused candies, everlasting gobstoppers, and the like.

All this is the realm of both director Paul King (Paddington 2) and co-writer Simon Farnaby (The Phantom of the Open), with only existing characters and an affection for Dahl’s writing style to sail by. With them, emulation may be the sincerest form of flattery, knowing just how advantageous and extreme the pair travel on silliness alone. It’s not exactly the cleanest, however, with its first 40 minutes a clunker establishing Willy’s character motivation, and that of his right-hand sidekick. He and Noodle are orphans with optimistic hearts, King leaving ample room to build what links them, and what they could certainly gain from the other. The need for a stable family and societal inclusion intertwines together, the further they bond. Willy is illiterate here despite a wild imagination built from years of traveling, looking to do right by his mother (Sally Hawkins) whom he’s not seen in ages. Noodle is on a similar course, curious about her family origins, skeptical toward illogical things if not also more secure with her street-savvy economics. Trivial details that can set a tone but, if not handled carefully, can over-dictate it.

The very moment King and Farnaby have all their ingredients in a row, and everyone’s well established, that’s when this film’s inventiveness blossoms, with the mindset of, say, Ken Hughes on Chitty Chitty Bang Bang or Michael Gracey with The Greatest Showman. It’s a vivid directorial sightline calling back to a classic era for family blockbusters and fantasy musicals set in mostly real places. And utilizing any realistic 20th century confines before breaking free from them. With certain notes notwithstanding, it could be any old town before the fantasy elements take over and write themselves. The talents of production designer Nathan Crowley (Tenet), cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung (Uncharted), and costume genius Lindy Hemming (Wonder Woman 1984) work overtime to keep surroundings grounded and blindingly bright, just as the balloon of creativity around them catches wind. Even as it runs fully amok, it remains honest about executing those concepts.

King’s experience with fantasy-laden dramedy was still developing with Paddington and other projects. Here, his vision couldn’t be clearer, but still not without space for experimentation, trying what works best for their story, and for the Dahl estate. For instance, a dense backstory for evil chocolatiers utilizing a church basement for their operation, or the collection of giraffe’s milk for a specific recipe wouldn’t be all that safe a move. Nor would its exact placement of a series of Broadway-caliber tunes penned by Neil Hannon, nailing a given mood every time. Or the questionable ethics of Hugh Grant as a lone Oompa-Loompa looking to settle a debt. He’s not particularly bad here, but the role still could’ve gone to an actual little person actor. They all sneak up on a viewer, and that includes the award season submission “A World of Your Own,” only one of a few promising favorites. But it’s just the kind of unexpected, unconventional high ground you’d find King or others like him take a chance at with many a moment’s thought. Reckless ingenuity, done for the best reasons. The mind is blown, just like the heart is warmed to gooey holiday sentiment.

King is unashamedly mirroring Dahl at the peak of his genius, free-wheeling and risky, careful not to fashion anything naturally nonexistent in the author’s works, let alone rewrite any notes on personality. This Wonka establishes a line that daren’t be crossed, where resilience and level rationale show a constant, even if his weirder side is overlooked. His more than capable ensemble expresses their equal share of this idea with rote distinction and boundless energy. There’s Carter, whose classical theatrical discipline proves unrelentingly evergreen, with Fulcher and Thakrar occupying bouncier moments of humor on the other end of that spectrum. Joseph, best known for his charismatic boss character on the britcom Peep Show, hits the jugular for “villain of the year” territory in a role to immortalize his whole career. And Miss Lane is as much an equal boon in this picture – a gentle, enthusiastic, witty soul battling her close counterpart to steal a scene or two. A true talent shining to her greatest strengths on the first try. Not common, but not surprising either.

Finally, there’s Chalamet, the lead, the charismatic face embodying the spirit of Gene Wilder without eclipsing him. With Wonka, nothing could outweigh the merits, morals, and comic timing of the original. But in no time flat, after his opening number, we see this trained, masterly performer convince and justify his reasoning for attempting the figure. If he could succeed with this character, and this libretto, there’s nothing he couldn’t do for his still early future. Here, he does just that. If there was any doubt prior, let it fade away. Chalamet is a star, an actor’s actor diving deep into risk, and humbly reaping the rewards. It might not be enough to secure another Oscar nomination, but it can still propel his strata further and further, to push that momentum ahead.

Going into this prequel effort, I was painfully skeptical of how it could happen, how King could pull it off. Wonka likely did not have much reason to exist, but eventually its anticipation grew. I had no reason not to trust him, or Chalamet for that matter, but I was still prepared for the worst. Never would I have expected after shaking off some rusty cobwebs, there’d be pure screen magic in our midst. The sort that only ends when the credits roll, and the sensation is intolerably bittersweet. Such a thing can only happen when both director and lead actor are in such beautiful sync with each other, proving they’re here to stay in this business, and so is this picture. Without it needing to be the best kind of hip all-audiences musical event, or the greatest adaptation of a Dahl novel, it is still a winning treat from the first bite to its last. Beyond that, whether a second bar from concessions isn’t out of the question. (A-; 4/5)

Wonka opens in wide release December 15, including as the reopening film for Seattle’s SIFF Cinema Downtown (formerly Cinerama); previews begin 3PM December 14; rated PG for some violence, mild language and thematic elements; 116 minutes.