REVIEW – “Wish”: A Disney Love Letter, Low on the Pixie Dust

There was once a time in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ still-current string of animated adventures where everything they did settled for just a hair above average. However, even the best of runaway streaks stumble and fall onto their face. Each decade had at least one misstep with a lukewarm response. The Black Cauldron, Rescuers Down Under, Home on the Range, and last year’s Strange World all might’ve been decent high concept favorites, still displaying the studio’s creativity at its most vulnerable, its most recycled. While their ingenuity under the stalwart leadership of Jennifer Lee is still playing to a few of its heights, occupying the legacy Walt had forged a century ago, the rut they’ve fallen into might take more than pixie dust to effectively climb out of. Wish is an almost solid next step in this respect, being a love letter to legacy. And at varied points it’s trying to live up to ten decades’ worth, protecting a storytelling engine that may be more broken than anyone will admit.

For better or worse, with co-directors/writers Chris Buck (Frozen II) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon) at the helm, Disney’s 62nd canon animated feature still takes the chance to have some fun with itself. Even when the place, time, reasoning and characters don’t feel entirely fresh or unfamiliar, there’s still brushes of decent satisfaction that tip the cap to what came before. A few too many times, matter of fact, between a bevy of respectful in-jokes and pulling the harmonious energies from past works, often continuing a myriad of established trends, hardly anything we haven’t seen before.

Biggest among them, an adorkable idealist. That’s where Asha (Ariana DeBose) steps in, filling the role with abundant quirks and insurmountable vocal chops. She’d quickly make friends with Mirabel or Rapunzel, personality types notwithstanding. Her home is the Kingdom of Rosas, a Mediterranean hamlet where once monthly, its ruler and resident sorcerer/alchemist King Magnifico (Chris Pine), wife Amaya (Angelique Cabral) grants a wish to a lucky resident past age 18 who sends their suggestion to him. Interesting sort of lottery scenario with a public arena setting.

In this backdrop, Asha’s grandfather Sabino (a tenderly ferocious Victor Garber) is hoping to fulfill his wish as part of 100th birthday celebrations, and she knows just how to help. That’s by speaking to Magnifico’s charisma, applying for an apprentice position. What that conversation only does is expose his ulterior motive to manipulate the public, take all those stored wishes for himself, and consume more power in full tunnel vision mode. Like a typical sorcerer bent on world domination would. Asha’s frustration drives her to wish to the heavens, and they respond by sending a luminous ball of energy named Star, quick to play the sidekick alongside suddenly language-proficient pet goat Valentino (Alan Tudyk). And the three team up amid some clever hijinkery to infiltrate Magnifico’s stronghold and unify their community for an uprising against authoritarian gloom, masked by endless empty promises.

To tackle a common yet growingly familiar conflict is pure bravery in Buck’s, Lee’s and Veerasunthorn’s hands. At the end of a year where resilience was tested for many hard workers looking to improve their lot in life, and indeed make dreams reality, any reminder would be hard to swallow. Wish proves even the toughest challenges are reason for celebration when accomplishable. That well benefits the acting strengths of both DeBose and Pine, both deep in their element. Both are having far too much fun with their roles, and it’s hard not to at least feel that wash over. Neither might immediately be the best at the archetypes they’re emphasizing, but their spry reflexiveness keeps them decently within the annals of past variations. And their lyrical knack works sufficiently when giving their all to the key pieces of Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice’s off-Broadway level libretto and Dave Metzger’s form-fitting underscore. “I’m a Star” might be a low-key bop, while “This Wish” and “This is The Thanks I Get” will serve as runaway hits with a small glimmer of award cycle heat.

That’s certainly what’s working best to the studio brain trust’s advantage, that there’s a handful of memorable uniquities in play. A mostly engaging story that has its moments, a valuable few. What hurts that is just how unfresh part of the plot, and many of its quirks appear. Coupled with a subtle yet glaring approach to style matching substance, it leaves one scratching their head. While production designer and Renaissance-era legend Michael Giaimo (Pocahontas)’s noble pursuits to emulate a painterly, storybook level quality to Wish’s visual footprint are admirable, they somehow strike an improper tone. I’d peg it as an animated realism more fitting of a direct-to-video effort, or an episode of Sofia the First, a surprise with this film logging a standard $200 million budget. The subtle merger of 2D shading, color, and light effects were not entirely convincing to what sort of palette these animators were looking to build. It still looks immaculate in places when it does have its act together. Had that occurred more promptly in the production process, it might’ve been better consistent.

And that just as much goes for the idea of comic relief. Tudyk’s persistent staying power as WDAS’s answer to Pixar’s John Ratzenberger, a nascent good luck charm, is more than resolute as Valentino. It’s easily his best performance in this string of appearances since surpassing expectations as Wreck-it Ralph’s big bad, a balm for low-stakes laughs. But it’s a popularity contest most of the time, DeBose and Pine throwing their hats in the ring, as well as Asha’s close friends at a local bakery.

They’re a group of seven with quirks reflecting Snow White’s Seven Dwarfs, the orphans from Annie, and the unruly sidekicks from a Disney Channel sitcom. Short-statured and sassy Gabo (Harvey Guillén, quite far from his Puss in Boots sidekick duties), sleep-deprived Simon (Evan Peters), allergy-stricken Safi (Ramy Youssef), and disability-advocating ringleader Dahlia (Jennifer Kumiyama) are the standouts, delivering semblances of warmth and slackness as warranted. But they’re all still a reminder how more than one mode of expression should be better scripted for larger ensembles before shifting into a ‘too many cooks’ scenario. If it’s like a feeding tank with everyone vying for the best zinger, hardly anyone wins.

I wouldn’t consider Wish a complete miss, nor an outright mess. What with its relatable message of community unionizing and grassroots retaliation, a spark to take optimism to a judicious heart, and a deliberate fondness for a century of iconic gems. Truth be told, that recent Once Upon a Studio short had the better idea of being less adherent to a corporate mission statement, focusing on the fun of creativity, on top of “nostalgia dump” territory. No doubt this is a love letter to Disney Animation’s fervent legacy. And it radiates that passion with the aim of pleasing fans of multiple generations, to which it will surely succeed. I know I caught onto that, and it’s bound to be one I’ll come back to occasionally. But it still doesn’t entirely show the studio at its most ingenious. It’s a mild step backwards, stuck in its old familiar ways, wondering where to go from here for the next hundred years. If they can eventually reach a fixed point with their works again, charting the stars in a new path to foster more originality and a risk or two, that would be a much, much needed start. (C; 2.5/5)

Wish opens in theaters November 22, previews begin 3PM November 21; rated PG for thematic elements and mild action; 95 minutes.