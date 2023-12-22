REVIEW – “The Iron Claw”: For Efron, Nothing’s Held Back in This Arena

(L – R) Zac Efron Credit: Brian Roedel/A24

This will not surprise anybody, but wrestling is as human a sport as any other, and two things helped me reach that realization in 2023. First was witnessing organized wrestling in person, in the form of a much-ballyhooed AEW event in Seattle. The testosterone-fueled ballet of violent precision and spirited rivalries was witnessed in real time amid the faithful. I might not’ve known many of the names or faces, but I was still wrapped up in its glory, and its turmoil. All that applies more to that second factor, a dramatization of those same principles, perceptibly told both inside the ring and out, through the eyes of a large family who iconized the sport into a machine reliant on story, on authorship, on brute and brawn, intellect, and strategy. In a straightforward nutshell, that is The Iron Claw, a jugular swiping ensemble drama encapsulating 1980s wrestling just as it was transitioning from regional backyard contest to national behemoth, knowing its virtues wouldn’t ever be the same.

A strong work ethic, a resonance for societal or theological values, and a supreme fondness for what one does in their life and work. That’s the best way to describe the mindset of Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany), patriarch of a Texan family rooted in wrestling’s history books. Barely successful in his pursuits for sporting glory, he maintained a steady income for his wife Doris (Maura Tierney) and their five sons, one of whom passed early in life from accidental circumstances, spurring a rumored family curse to plague the four who would survive. A dynasty would form around them, as well as their dynamic in solo and tag team affairs. David (Harris Dickinson) was the vocal, rebellious heel; Mike (Stanley Simons), the upbeat rocker type; Lance (Maxwell Jacob Friedman), the swing player; Kerry (Jeremy Allen White), the track star with dashed aspirations of Olympic gold; and Kevin (Zac Efron), the charismatic leader, the lovelorn face of the clan. His story thread we preside most over, charting his romance with wayward Pam (Lily James), and his later brush with fatherhood. And most prudently, the challenge he faces in maintaining unrelenting resolve amid spectacular tragedy.

Sean Durkin (The Nest), as writer and director, does not miss the mark with this worthy, intense, empathic piece of biographical epic cinema. It is a wrenching tale displaying the price of fame and adoration in an arena befitting its uber-masculine ego. When handled so cluelessly, building false reputations for profit and struggling health, the repercussions are everlasting. To tackle that ideal without hiding the wounds it incites is brave, complicated, and crucial to lauding the righteous and exposing the disrupters. Kevin and Fritz are at the center of that, sharing and later trading those roles like cat and mouse on a chessboard. Dad pulls the strings, anticipating and demanding greatness from every show of ability. His eldest son, the strongest and most ethical, determines his place as the sharp decision-maker, observing and overseeing the welfare of his family, often without realizing it until a darker moment strikes. And even then, his tactics are headfirst, action-driven, and not at all shy to unleash havoc and repentance.

Such emotional mudslinging or heartache can be as visceral as the sport itself. Here, Durkin’s use of the ring as a backdrop for athletic and interpersonal sparks doesn’t ever fade from luminance. But like many, there’s a questionable aspect to keeping their focus tight on a certain group of figures. The youngest Von Erich, Jack Jr., is seen only in a prologue to show he was a part of their flock, settling for an ominous metaphysical presence. Meanwhile, another brother, Chris, is nowhere to be found, to maintain a limit on adverse grief. I would think a biopic of this nature would crave the chance to be all-encompassing versus merely cherry-picking. Still, the effect of the events on screen holds onto a sufficient retelling of the facts, not bending them a million ways like, for instance, Bohemian Rhapsody. It’s not as glaring as those sorts of films to liberally misconstrue and reorganize what happened for thematic reasons and wreck the cadence. What Durkin does is within reason, but still impossible to ignore. Winningly effective, while slightly incomplete.

None of this fazes his ensemble one iota, between Tierney’s devout mama bear energy, McCallany’s furied and cautious rigidity, White’s party bro vigor, Dickinson’s disciplined complacency, and James’s gentle sensitivity. As one would expect, it’s Efron’s rocksteady credence that anchors them all, including Durkin whose directorial approach is often thrown off-guard. With love, of course, as the pair feed off each other’s energy and conviction. What we see out of the actor, who’s always been a star performer in numerous ways over the years, is his brightest peak as a performer committed to the craft. How one looks and composes themself before the camera, invokes a character’s depth and mindset, and expresses physicality and emotion like they’re the same cognitive spark, Efron channels these principles to lengths I wouldn’t have expected in a lifetime of work. He pulls off a substantial clinic to which a new generation can study and channel into their work. And if that were to be the only time it could happen for Efron, I’d still be satisfied.

This, coupled with Richard Reed Perry’s (Eileen) insightful score, and perhaps the rival (if not the victor) for the year’s best editing job in Fred Raskin’s (The Suicide Squad) hands, patching fractured integrity in broad, concise swipes, helps Durkin’s vision excel beyond three rounds. If anything, it feels like twenty with each body blow swerving unpredictably before landing on a distended midsection. The Iron Claw is not the kind of character-driven drama to jab the same thematic spot twice, going where the effects of traumatic struggles will go while slowly segueing into (and out of) a triumph. But that’s what sets it apart from other biopics that would instinctively separate dark or impactful events from the initiatives they spur. In life and in the experiences that shape it, professionally or personally, they are familiar bedfellows in the name of realism. Even with a few creative liberties peppered in like piledrivers, I still say this true family story is as real as one could be on film, or a trifle more. (A-; 4/5)

The Iron Claw opens in theaters December 22; previews begin 4PM December 21; rated R for language, suicide, some sexuality, and drug use; 130 minutes.