REVIEW – “The Color Purple”: A Life Well Discovered, Better Left on the Page

There’s a strong chance you may’ve read Alice Walker’s acclaimed novel The Color Purple in high school. Or caught Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation on cable or on Max long ago (or less than). Or maybe you were roped into seeing the Broadway stage production on tour with family or friends. Not I. Not yet, anyway. It’s admittedly glaring I’ve not even explored that game-changing 1985 Oscar winner making household names out of Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg. Supposing it would’ve helped me better understand just what visual artist turned director Blitz Bazawule (Black is King) was both thinking and considering, using all three to fuel a remake whose goals are admirable, often catchy. But then its execution is scattershot, dumping the kitchen sink across what it manages right.

The harshness and splendor of Walker’s tale, and Marcus Gladley’s written variation paint an incredibly broad portrait of 1900s rural Georgia. Across the first half of the 20th century, we see in tightly bound passages the evolution of Celie (Phylicia Pearl Mpasi), a youngster making the most of life with sister Nettie (Halle Bailey). A few heavy struggles on account of their father Alfonso (Deon Cole) cloud their bond, but nothing could prepare either of them for Celie being sold to a powerful farm owner, simply known as Mister (Colman Domingo). The pair wed without her consent, beginning a rough period where Nettie fades in and out, escaping in search of freedom and purpose.

As grown-up Celie (Fantasia Barrino) wiles through the years, she observes and embraces her community with aplomb and curiosity. Whether it’s Mister’s eldest son Harpo (Corey Hawkins), building a welcoming life for wife Sofia (Danielle Brooks). Or Celie’s burgeoning friendship for Mister’s favorite on-off ally Shug (Taraji P. Henson), a club circuit performer on the rise. And while Mister maintains a stranglehold on his wife, it doesn’t break her adventurous mindset, or that longing to see her sister once again, with spread out clues bringing them closer over time.

It was more eloquent without the tone-setting lyrical showstoppers provided by Aimee Willis, Brenda Russell, and Stephen Bray. The songs do manage to capture the lively spirit of empowerment amid wrenching struggle, covering the right cultural bases. But with Bazawule attempting to balance the strengths built on the New York stage, where music most always has a natural way of enveloping itself, into the wrapper of a Spielbergian emulation that had already been engineered to lean solely on the emotional weight of the subject matter, the results are flashy, but not specifically flattering. A story involving one woman’s hopefulness and crafty solace against domestic violence and abuse, toned down slightly to ensure a PG-13, does not need momentary song breaks for emotion to be so profoundly expressed.

The numbers themselves don’t cause the plot to stumble off its feet. It’s how they’re placed, sticking out as much as they try to stand out and sparkle. The production value Bazawule infuses is unlike anything else, serving as the backbone of his interpretation. Henson’s jazzy torch song “Push Da Button”, Barrino’s curtain-quivering “I’m Here” (any parallels to Jennifer Hudson’s icon moment in Dreamgirls wouldn’t be that unexpected), their fever dream duet “What About Love”, and Bailey’s effervescent showcase in Oscar contender “Keep it Movin’” serve as highlights, showing the range and correlation of style and follow-through. No doubt that it wavers to myriad degrees, but nothing good editing – precise and didactic by Jon Poll (Bombshell) and shot composition – effortless by Dan Laustsen (Nightmare Alley) can smooth out, even with a glossy MTV-like sheen attached.

It’s an overall grand visual spectacle playing out before our eyes, resonant, often powerful, but frustratingly overwhelming. They needlessly soften the already sonorous gut punch of Walker’s text. A manuscript where mere words would be enough to capture both buoyancy and distress, like they were two sides of the same character. The course of events goes in one ear and out the other as time passes by, moving so quickly that I couldn’t keep up, but still pleasing me enough by the level of detail involved. It was hard not to feel something in this production; if there’s not a reasonable smile on one’s face during the film’s solemn finale, it won’t have clicked. It clicked, but not for the most fitting reasons.

There is hardly anything bright and sunny about Celie’s journey. Resolute and determined, sure, with Barrino firmly capturing and magnifying that idea in a star-defining turn. But to be so upbeat in a leap, versus a more gradual incline, almost cheapens the effect of the dark trial in her path. It’s a polarizing enough shift in tone that any time the story once more gravitates toward character building over simple showiness is a further loss of focus and momentum. At no time does Bazawule’s grip go weak; he can still guide things along, but with eyes instead of pure intuition. Barrino, Bailey on a substantial roll for her career, Brooks with an acerbic middle-finger demeanor, and a career best Henson all pick up the slack at different points, without realizing it. They’re all naturals in the musical sphere, with the angle to take direction and build massively from that. When an ensemble this devoted (watch for an understated David Alan Grier as the town pastor) can go forth and expand the written page to a broader frame of mind, that often saves a film from dropping out of grace. Here, it needs all the help it can secure.

I feel at this point when I eventually see what Spielberg had done, it will only affirm the wavering guidance in Bazawule’s purview, unbalanced and fleetingly sympathetic. Not that he isn’t wont for his efforts as they are unmistakably high in concept. They’re not as fierce, however, in putting any structure or balance around it, unable to lock in a certain mood, let alone any that were emphasized on paper. I wanted to enjoy The Color Purple, and being a discerning enough musical fan, the expectations were quite reserved. Isolated, the music is a delight, snapshots that can allow the story to reach a lofty high. In such a cinematic sphere, they’re a needless distraction plaguing the core element in play. Better or worse, that’s still Celie, her venture of self-discovery, nearly paused by the very moments intended to forge her emotional resolve. Despite not sticking to a single lane, I’m thankful it still cuts through, but it ought’ve been much, much sharper. (C+; 3/5)

