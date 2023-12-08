REVIEW – “The Boy and the Heron:” Miyazaki Spurs High-Flying Lesson in Mindfulness

© 2023 Studio Ghibli

Could we as cinephiles, or those looking to be entertained, consider ourselves lucky when a particular film can do more than simply scratch an itch? Especially if it’s through the efforts of someone who’d always prided themselves in making true cinema, regardless of the medium they’re working in? Yes, and yes. Certain filmmakers understand, particularly those who’ve recently helped to reshape animation as an art form, as a product of modern cinema, as a complex and delicate storytelling apparatus. Among those who were already doing that before it was suddenly en vogue again for the modern generation was Hayao Miyazaki, and his cohorts at Studio Ghibli. And just as the world thought he had his final victory lap, a farewell bow, he returns. No need to save the world, save the movies, none of that. If he has a story to tell, he and producing partner Toshio Suzuki will find a way.

Once again, he does just that defying his own odds and expectations with The Boy and the Heron, a film whose impatient anticipation had lasted all of 2023 and beyond. Whose echoes bind it to his last effort (The Wind Rises), and his last insatiably iconic effort (Spirited Away). And whose circumstance brim toward the personal, like it was unfinished business, or an encore bow that we never would’ve imagined, but we’ll stand up and cheer for anyway when not caught up in its introspection. If this ends up being the last we see of such an influential auteur, it’s quite the way to go out, with a familiar routine more closely rooted to real life, to genuine childhood experience.

Inspired loosely by another shred of Miyazaki’s own experiences during WWII, far from the glamorous, hands-on side that made up the underappreciated Porco Rosso, he crafts the story of 12-year-old Mahito (Soma Santoki), stoically recovering after the death of his mother in a Tokyo fire. With dad Shoichi (Takuya Kimura) and new beau Natsuko (Yoshino Kimura) in tow, he’s sent to a small house in the countryside to regroup. But even that is not easy; his furied resentment leaves him distant with housemates, and a target for bullies, decisively taking the latter out of the equation by self-afflicting a head injury. While that may be a short-term solution, it doesn’t outright eliminate the contemplation in Mahito’s mind, how he couldn’t save his mother, how helpless he was in protecting his family.

He can’t shake any of that, particularly in that healing daze, stuck in bed until he crosses paths with a sarcastic and persistent gray heron (Masaki Suda), who claims his mother is still alive. Common sense notwithstanding, he follows this snarky bird up a flimsy obelisk tower and into an enchanted realm where other avian forms dominate, presiding over an alternative world whose impacts magnify certain earthly actions. All while he’s looking for a singular resolution for his stressors, an answer for why his life went sideways. Or at least, a blueprint by which to reframe his grief. And that is very much what Miyazaki is doing here, longing to make peace with old memories and to tell a story fitting of this absolution that also shows his craftiness in peak form. Not unlike The Wind Rises was spectacular, showing off half of a specific coming-of-age evolution, its more constructive end.



While that would have been enough to show the full bouquet of this director’s genius or range of yarn-spinning power, pair that with Heron and there’s a more complete mirror into the creative’s life and philosophy. Here, we find Miyazaki making a final plea to himself, and to his fans, to recognize the quieter side of reality to be just as crucial and perceptible in both childhood and adulthood. Those fleeting moments when our imagination can wander about, luring us away from the real world. And in turn, masking its consequences in favor of a backdrop that would make Lewis Carroll rise out of his chair with its promise of ravenous giant parakeets, before posing the film’s most important question, “How do you live?” It is not just a tongue-in-cheek nod to Miyazaki’s early life, the film’s Japanese title based on a prominent pre-war novel by Genzaburō Yoshino, it’s an expression of his wayward doctrine.

That simple question suggests a million answers, none of them wrong or invalid depending on the individual. And how Miyazaki approaches both sides of this query don’t quite amount to the sharpest narrative hold in his canon, causing momentary drift before events realign into focus with an unwavering verve and panache. How we live, or perceive living is often a manner of attitude and discernment. To a formative mind learning to take toughness on the chin, struggling with grief and drastic changes, that alone could be a detriment to our resilience, or our ability to let go of those we hold like crutches to life, those lingering feelings of resentment or incompletion. Stories like this, unspooled in such a delicate, alert form, can be as much a teaching tool as they are Twilight Zone-like entertainments, with surrealness to spare.

What Hayao, alongside art director Yôji Takeshige, accomplishes in that respect goes well beyond mere separation from the real world, with only the smallest cable wire and the sensation of an emotional rollercoaster to link viewers back home and out the rabbit hole at its sudden, shut-the-door conclusion. In a career that’s seen him blur those lines of what can be considered real or an illusion a million times over, somehow the distinction is clearer than in the last two decades of Ghibli productions. Once we enter his designated fantasy realm, however long we hang about before the switch flips back, the real-world melts away. Nothing else exists in that moment, but even that can be short-lived. The fantasy can’t last, but the knowledge and understanding we gain when taking these dives can, and often should. Often, it’s frozen in place, at the mercy of Santoki and Suda’s empathic performances. As well as an ambiently chilling, piano-intensive Joe Hisaishi score, one of the year’s best, and his finest collaboration with the long-time muse.

I wouldn’t imagine Miyazaki to go full-on Freudian with the subject of how to accomplish life and its toughest hurdles. But so long as he’s speaking from a corner of his mind that’s truly his own, one left dormant over the last decade, he’s the most qualified. The Boy and the Heron is, for every tickled sense, the plight and the endeavor of an artist sparked once more by his own creative process. Inspired at the highest echelon to stir both our critical, and our imaginative thinking, like they were the same. We don’t always consider how the two pair so fluidly, so it’s usually a needless surprise when they do. It often ends up one of our best living qualities. Preserved on film, it is a sight to witness with a clear head, eyes wide open, and a fresh angle toward old-school bravery. For a legend who has done it all, knows how to make an exit, and could easily slip back in for one more bow, his gumption and resolve is a permeating enough case for why life is still worthwhile. (A; 4.5/5)

The Boy and the Heron, in both subbed and dubbed versions, the latter featuring the likes of Robert Pattinson (as the Heron), Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Florence Pugh and Willem Dafoe et al, enters wide release December 8; rated PG-13 for some violent content/bloody images and smoking; 124 minutes.