REVIEW – “Silent Night:” John Woo’s Hollywood Return Does Not Go Gently

Joel Kinnaman as Godlock in Silent Night. Photo Credit: Carlos Latapi/Lionsgate

Aging gracefully is always a sticky idea to commit to. And doing so as a venerable film director is never a guarantee, with consistency in one’s work an utmost requirement. Like with Scorsese, Scott, Miyazaki before the year’s end, and now John Woo. The Hong Kong-born helmer of intellectual, absurdist, dance-like action cinema has kept himself busy, mostly from home in the last two decades after a rough split from an era of Hollywood that was quick to first embrace his knack, only to take a nosedive in his creativity. It’s been a rocky road for the crackerjack auteur to regain a hold on the mainstream with the moderate-on-ambition Silent Night. A film that manages to do a few things right, but wishes its narrative ideas were more plentiful below the ornamental tree.

It’s the kind of festive symbol not absent of regret or misfortune, on a holiday where memories forged never fade with time. Often, they wash the mind in obsession. Woo, with screenwriter Robert Archer Lynn (Prisoner) skirts around this idea, without it exactly reaching borderline insanity. Such is a restraint for Brian Godlock (Joel Kinnaman), once a steady working-class electrician looking to make a good life for wife Saya (Catalina Sandino Moreno) and their young son Taylor. Known so far as just a train enthusiast, he sees inspiration and dedication in his pop’s eyes. All that, however, is cut short on Christmas Eve, when Taylor’s left slain by a stray bullet as the result of a gang street race in their neighborhood. Brian’s quick to act and track down the assailants, but that has its repercussions as the scuffle leaves him injured and without working vocal cords.

Plagued by grief and fueled by an insurmountable lack of logical thinking, Brian carefully builds up his strength, and his combat skills to enact vengeance over his close enemies. And as it turns out, it’s more than a simple racing gang. With Playa (Harold Torres), a charismatic man of the people as their kingpin, it’s not so easy to take him out for the ties are bound tight with his interests below the border and beyond. It soon becomes a matter of eliminating the whole equation with captive urgency. Something Detective Vassill (Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, on menial cleanup duty) could do with limited approval. Brian’s passive impatience outweighs governmental approaches to play the game of infiltrator. And even then, it’s stopped short by insufficient context left in the dirt with whatever dialogue would’ve been considered beneficial.

Not that Woo ever runs out of mileage with the gimmick he’s toying with. Or the subgenre he’s splashing about in. It’s only a mere unfortunate coincidence both were outmatched earlier this autumn, with the likes of No One Can Save You and The Killer, respectively. The former made quite a name for itself as a near-wordless yet incredibly vocal alien invasion tale with Twilight Zone-like notes. To his and Kinnaman’s trial and error testament, they’re keen to make the adventure quite visceral, but nowhere near subtle. An excess in body language does much of the grunt work, with a deep pride in its stunt tactics. Jeremy Marinas and his team aid plenty to reinforce that laidback, yet rigorous DIY nature to Woo’s sharp-eyed invocation of lawful evil. Especially if we see Kinnaman channeling both his inner MacGyver and his outer Tony Leung.

That much is a joy, seeing the prominent Swede further capitalizing on a comfortable niche. He might not necessarily be a Seagal-level matinee idol who lives for endless, carefree debauchery. But place him in that precise scenario, he’ll recognize his surroundings on the spot, and make the most of them. More of a workout for him when prompted not to speak, but it’s a welcome test for his range as a performer. Working under Woo just brings out that necessary element of surprise that’d be tough to pull otherwise. He and Torres – previously a foil for Liam Neeson in Memory – occupy that same knack to speak with action, with movement, and let descriptors on the page guide momentum. And then let the director up that ante to an insane, delicate, almost brutal state of nirvana.

And it all certainly looks the part, Woo, and editor Zach Staenberg (Pacific Rim: Uprising) taking a tactful MTV-like approach to culling together sequences with tightness and gloss. The eyes are well fed as much as our collective blood pressure, raised with every physical gesture, regardless of variety. Those efforts, combined with Sharone Meir’s (Whiplash) expert precision operating and commanding the camera for the best shots possible, all amount to near acrobatic displays of violent disdain, not without a purpose. Even though that seems extremely obvious, even predictable, it doesn’t quite achieve full clarity until all fury’s blazing. Not a moment sooner, with the likelihood of testing one’s patience. The payoff deserves to be stronger, but how we get there is truly on balance, on a crafty level.

With how loud and frenetic Woo’s work here appears, it’s almost astonishing how seriously he and his colleagues take it all. A welcome sign, even as the seams begin to pop in the third act. The only reason nothing unravels in this film is that one thin shred of a viable character arc is still effective while jumping past worthwhile information. Silent Night sees the director clutching onto the few strengths of his script and making the most of an incomplete situation with the same elective strides he’s spent the better part of his career forging on both sides of the Pacific. Once that rust is shaken off, what’s left is a gift for those fans who’ve stayed stoic and patient since Paycheck. With a little more time and a stronger page-turner on the horizon, might be the first of many. (B-; 3/5)

Silent Night opens in theaters December 1, preview begin 6PM November 30; rated R for strong bloody violence, drug use and some language; 104 minutes.