REVIEW – “Orion and the Dark”: Strange, Adventurous, Eye-Catching Bedfellows

Orion and the Dark – Paul Walter Hauser as Dark and Jacob Tremblay as Orion. Cr: DreamWorks Animation © 2023

I honestly would not consider myself a DreamWorks devotee, their record still displays a choppy trend where greatness in creativity leads to iconic cinema, or close to, before a weaker run-of-the-mill story crashes them back down to earth. The halo effect of a monster 2022 still lingers, despite a lackluster 2023 portfolio where one original venture (re: Ruby Gillman) couldn’t keep its head above water, while another sequel (Trolls Band Together) found itself lost in its noise. This ebb and flow they’ve established over 30 years is too well rooted in their identity by now; any moment where somehow, they can disrupt that pattern might still be a surprise. And with a perceptibly smaller, cozier film like Orion and the Dark, bypassing theaters in favor of a Netflix bow, the way it astounds is low-key ingenious.

And this is all with the aid of a powerful secret weapon, one that even I could never have associated with a legacy (for better or worse) animation house in such a tangible manner. A broad imagination assessing the boundaries of its screenwriter, Charlie Kaufman. Last seen touching on the scope of love and longing in I’m Thinking of Ending Things, he takes a simple children’s picture book by Emma Yarlatt, spinning it with that familiar deep dive into the finite workings of one’s psyche, what we stand to gain from expanding, coping with, and especially learning from what makes it vulnerable in the first place. To do so in a way that sounds far from robotic or away from the diction of a grade school science class, without diluting or condescending toward its young audience, is also a stroke of genius this studio would be anxious to have.

In that spirit, anxiety is what this spry comedic adventure feels most, as 11-year-old Orion (Jacob Tremblay) tries to navigate a persistent fear of, well, everything. The range is wide – public speaking, bullies, bees, dogs, toilet clogs, heights, and where he fits in around the social hierarchy at his school. Consumed by these fears, he can overthink many of them, venting them out as descriptive visual postcards in his composition book. The wildest fears boggling his mind when we first meet him are how he’d get along on a field trip to the planetarium and the shyness around his crush Sally (Shino Nakamichi). As we soon learn, however, his closest nemesis is night, the daily living equivalent to final stillness where the unknown is more of a constant.

The Friday before this field trip, Orion overlooks the permission slip and struggles to sink to sleep, whereupon he meets a larger-than-life manifestation of the Dark (Paul Walter Hauser), a jovial ghost-like creature who invites the hesitant kid on an adventure deep into the night, to confront that irrational insecurity, discover the beauty within the nighttime, and embrace the fear as a fuel for living. Not so much as a tangible hurdle to be conquered, but a state of being, vital to existing and thinking perceptively.

The latter takes a familiar yet profound twist, as we get to know more of Dark’s profile. Downside: it takes up part of the film. Upside: He’s a relatable, abrasive anti-hero who’s more resistant to change than Orion. And though it’s manifested in a rough, rude manner, it still makes for shockingly tactful character development in line with this journey, uncovering buried emotion masked by overconfidence or fear. All told, it makes for one of Hauser’s best turns, his character actor strength forever solidified. Paired with Tremblay, still showing ideal wit and resonance, they’re an unchallengeable benchmark pair.

How Kaufman, story head Adam Rosette (The Bad Guys), and director Sean Charmatz (The Angry Birds Movie 2) approach this broad, yet gentle psych exploration is no less than genius. Inconsistencies and disagreements aside, there lies an immense respect for the authority and allure of imagination, dreaming, and emotional maturity, and the link between all three. Each of these aligns well with the human and his hip new ally, gaining new understanding through their unique misadventure, and through brushes with Dark’s coworkers who all further emphasize the need for nighttime, with a reputation fueled fully by perception. Between Sweet Dreams (a calming Angela Bassett), Sleep (Natasia Demetriou), Quiet (Aparna Nancheria), Insomnia (Nat Faxon), and the Muppet-like Unexplained Noises (Golda Resheuvel), they run the most precise gamut imaginable for all those intricacies. Or in Orion’s case, triggers. Dark isn’t immune himself, with his archnemesis Light (Ike Barenholtz) always coming off so smug and popular. To see them in person, to identify these triggers and make peace with them, is to know them better. Dickens would be proud.

Nothing ever grows stale for Kaufman on Orion and the Dark. He’s throwing in a kitchen sink, and Charmatz and his team double that mindset with a design strand befitting the writer’s purview and expanding Yarlatt’s baseline concepts. Carrying a smooth Saturday morning toon palette, like Gillman albeit more cinematic, realms can explode and pop, then reinforce solemn stillness within the same scene. City skylines, a stranger’s subconscious, and near-silent suburbia feel like distinct boroughs in the same unique place, the story’s inner themes connecting them as effectively as the cast does, with no gaps to speak of. Ditto for Kevin Lax and Robert Lydecker’s bouncy, often ambient, adventurous musical footnotes.

That thick sense of imagination grows further in the runtime, layered with a mild meta-commentary as we see grown-up Orion (a nimble Colin Hanks) tell his own story to daughter Hypatia (Mia Akemi Brown), who in return offers critical notes, blending Princess Bride with a New York Times book review. Such non-linear disruption would’ve killed the moment, and almost does. How this too ties in with the central theme almost shouldn’t be, but that won’t stop Kaufman from trying, and succeeding. That sets the door for a subtle realization and an incredibly oddball ending that shouldn’t fit the rest of the script but is still managed with unwavering intellect.

That might be what will set Orion and the Dark from most other DreamWorks productions that fly under the radar, keeping the seats warm for larger franchise fare still to come. It is as smart and empathetic as it is simply goofball witty. It speaks to a real place in one’s mind that some would say is irrational. They’re not wrong, but to sympathize with those needless fears and recognize a coexistence versus outright dispelling shows how grownup we could be toward them. A film like this more than proves the fun and the necessity of identifying fears head-on and early before they take over. Charmatz and Kaufman have both placed their thinking caps on and embraced the value of youthful anima above its asking price without cheapening or dulling the effects. Even if it were nothing more than a cinematic dream, this one I could revisit regularly, and the lesson wouldn’t lose its meaning after waking up. Even with a sluggish start, it is just that brilliant. (B+; 3.5/5)

Orion and the Dark streams on Netflix February 2nd; rated TV-Y7; 92 minutes.